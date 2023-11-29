Bank’s Baby Basics appeal as part of its Milton Keynes Christmas Community Campaign

Donations can be dropped off at Metro Bank’s Oakgrove branch

Metro Bank’s Milton Keynes store is appealing for donations to help support Baby Basics as part of its Christmas Community Campaign.

Baby Basics MK is a non-profit charity dedicated to supporting families in the Milton Keynes area who are in financial hardship.

A new study by MK Community Foundation estimated (10,900) 17.7% of children are living in poverty, although some areas of Milton Keynes show child poverty rates as high as 32%.

Help support Metro Bank's Christmas appeal

To help, people and businesses can donate a range of much needed items including Christmas gifts for children aged from seven to 15 years, Christmas sweet treats and size 5 and 6 nappies.

Metro Bank store manager, Mike McGiff, said: “As a community bank our colleagues and customers want to support those kids most in need this Christmas through this fantastic local organisation.

“We would encourage everyone to give a little this Christmas – each donation no matter how small will make a difference. I want to thank everyone in advance for their generous support.”

