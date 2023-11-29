Bank’s Baby Basics appeal as part of its Milton Keynes Christmas Community Campaign
Metro Bank’s Milton Keynes store is appealing for donations to help support Baby Basics as part of its Christmas Community Campaign.
Baby Basics MK is a non-profit charity dedicated to supporting families in the Milton Keynes area who are in financial hardship.
A new study by MK Community Foundation estimated (10,900) 17.7% of children are living in poverty, although some areas of Milton Keynes show child poverty rates as high as 32%.
To help, people and businesses can donate a range of much needed items including Christmas gifts for children aged from seven to 15 years, Christmas sweet treats and size 5 and 6 nappies.
Metro Bank store manager, Mike McGiff, said: “As a community bank our colleagues and customers want to support those kids most in need this Christmas through this fantastic local organisation.
“We would encourage everyone to give a little this Christmas – each donation no matter how small will make a difference. I want to thank everyone in advance for their generous support.”
All donations are welcome at Metro Bank’s Milton Keynes store located at Unit E Babbage Gate, Oakgrove, Milton Keynes, MK10 9SU – there is free car parking onsite. The store is open Monday to Saturday: 8.30am to 6pm, Sunday: 11am to- 5pm. Milton Keynes Metro Bank is also part of the Safe Space scheme – the store is available to anyone experiencing, or at risk of domestic abuse, providing the opportunity to safely call a helpline, support service or loved one.