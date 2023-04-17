A long-established Barclays bank in Woburn Sands High Street is to close its doors for good tomorrow (Tuesday).

But customers will still be offered a limited part-time service – from the local garden centre.

Barclays will set up shop on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays at Frosts Garden Centre in Newport Road between 9am and 2.30pm.

The branch is due to close tomorrow (Teusday)

Customers will be unable to withdraw cash at the unusual site, however they can receive advice and support about their banking.

A Barclays spokesman said: “To keep a community focus and support the local area, everyday banking can be done at the Post Office in Woburn Sands. We’re helping our customers understand which transactions they can do there, how to bank from home or their business premises, and offering them support through this transition.

“There are cash machines nearby at BP, Tesco and One Stop – all are free to use.”

Walk in appointments might be available at Frosts or you can book an appointment here.

The Woburn Sands branch is the latest in a strong of closures of local banks. In 2019 Lloyds Banking Group axed its banks in Wolverton and Newport Pagnell, while Metro Bank in Midsummer Arcade, Central Milton Keynes closed its doors in June last year.

Last September Barclays branch on Queensway closed, despite customers’ protests.

Next month, on May 18, Halifax in Queensway will close, followed by Santander in CMK on June 29.

NatWest has announced it will be closing its Stony Stratford branch on August 3.

All closures are due to increased volumes of people using online banking.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority choosing online banking. As we adapt, we are closing less well used branches whilst investing in brilliant customer service and digital technology.

