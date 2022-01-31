The property is in Donnington on Bradville

Bargain 1970s terraced house up for auction with guide price of just £100k in Milton Keynes

It has two bedrooms and a garden, but needs modernisation

By Sally Murrer
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:43 pm
Updated Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:44 pm

A two bedroomed terraced house is set to go under the hammer with a guide price of £100,000.

The property in Donnington on Bradville goes up for online auction by McHugh & Co in London on February 15.

Offered freehold with vacant possession, it requires modernisation, say the auctioneers.

The house is situated in a cul-de-sac off Mercers Drive, and has front and back gardens. Downstairs stairs there is a kitchen and living room, while upstairs there are two bedrooms and a bathroom.

The current EPC Rating is D.

