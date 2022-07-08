The outside of the house looks in reasonable condition

Bargain family home to be auctioned off in Milton Keynes with guide price of just £150,000

Homebuyers seeking a bargain are invited to bid for a three bedroom family home due to go under the hammer next month.

By Sally Murrer
Friday, 8th July 2022, 10:08 am

The terraced property is in Carron Court, Bletchley and there is a guide price of £150,000.

Seemingly in reasonable condition, it has a kitchen, living room, family bathroom, downstairs cloakroom and a back garden.

The house is being auctioned by Auction House Robinson & Hall, Buckingham on Thursday August 4 at the Delta Marriott Hotel on Timbold Drive in Kents Hill.

The public auction starts at 2.30pm and people can turn up on the day without the need to pre-register.

View our gallery of photos to see the inside of the house.

The kitchen is a good size

Photo: Rightmove

The living room has patio doors leading to the garden

Photo: Rightmove

There is rather a strange shaped cut out in the wall between the living room and the kitchen

Photo: Rightmove

The family bathroom. There is also a cloakroom downstairs.

Photo: Rightmove

