Bargain family home to be auctioned off in Milton Keynes with guide price of just £150,000

The terraced property is in Carron Court, Bletchley and there is a guide price of £150,000.

Seemingly in reasonable condition, it has a kitchen, living room, family bathroom, downstairs cloakroom and a back garden.

The house is being auctioned by Auction House Robinson & Hall, Buckingham on Thursday August 4 at the Delta Marriott Hotel on Timbold Drive in Kents Hill.

The public auction starts at 2.30pm and people can turn up on the day without the need to pre-register.

View our gallery of photos to see the inside of the house.

1. The guide price is £150,000 for this three bedroom house in Bletchley The kitchen is a good size Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. The guide price is £150,000 for this three bedroom house in Bletchley The living room has patio doors leading to the garden Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. The guide price is £150,000 for this three bedroom house in Bletchley There is rather a strange shaped cut out in the wall between the living room and the kitchen Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. The guide price is £150,000 for this three bedroom house in Bletchley The family bathroom. There is also a cloakroom downstairs. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales