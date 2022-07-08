Bargain family home to be auctioned off in Milton Keynes with guide price of just £150,000

The terraced property is in Carron Court, Bletchley and there is a guide price of £150,000.
Seemingly in reasonable condition, it has a kitchen, living room, family bathroom, downstairs cloakroom and a back garden.
The house is being auctioned by Auction House Robinson & Hall, Buckingham on Thursday August 4 at the Delta Marriott Hotel on Timbold Drive in Kents Hill.
The public auction starts at 2.30pm and people can turn up on the day without the need to pre-register.
View our gallery of photos to see the inside of the house.
Page 1 of 3