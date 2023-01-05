Bargain five-bedroom house with five bathrooms goes on the market at £375k in Milton Keynes
But there could be a snag
A large townhouse with five bedroom and five bathrooms is on the market for just £375K on a city estate.
But there’s a snag – for the property is being used as an HMO (House of Multiple Occupancy) and comes with tenants in situ.
Being sold by Connells estate agents on Rightmove, it is advertised as a “ready-made investment opportunity”.
It is situated in Penryn Avenue on Fishermead.
A spokesman for Connells said: “We are delighted to be able to bring to the market this five bedroom five bathroom HMO... We have been advised by the sellers that the property has the necessary licences and presents an immediate investment opportunity as the property will be sold with tenants in situ.”