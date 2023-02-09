Bargain four-bed house with two kitchens and three bathrooms goes on the market for £325,000 in village in Milton Keynes

The house has ‘ample living space’ say the agents

A unique and spacious home with its own annexe has gone on the market for £325,000 in the village of Great Linford.

The house in Gibbwin is described as being in “immaculate! condition. It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and two kitchens, with one of each situated in an annexe.

Marketed by Alan Francis estate agents on Rightmove, the property has a private entrance area, a porch, and open plan living space with a living room, dining area and kitchen downstairs.

To the first floor is bedroom one, which has an en-suite, bedroom two, bedroom three and a family bathroom.

The annexe stems off the side of the property and consists of a double bedroom, kitchen area and bathroom.

The property also provides off-road parking and a private rear garden.

