Bargain four bedroom semi goes up for auction with guide price of £225,000 in Milton Keynes

A four bedroom family home has gone up for auction with a guide price of £225,000 in MK.

The semi detached and extended property is in Naseby Court on Bradville and is being sold by the modern method of auction by Connells.

This method allows all prospective buyers to make an offer at a set time and date and bid against each other.

The property has been extended and has an entrance porch and hall, downstairs cloakroom, lounge, dining room, four bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is gas radiator heating and double glazing.

It requires some modernisation, say Connells.

The estate agents say it is subject to an "undisclosed reserve price" but they give £225,000 as a guide price.

