Bargain house for people looking for renovation project goes up for auction in Milton Keynes

A character terraced house needing modernisation throughout is to go under the hammer later this month.

The guide price for the three-bedroom home is just £150,000.

Situated in Thompson Street, it has an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, living room and bathroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Outside is a long and narrow back garden.

You can take a peek inside the house with our gallery of photos.

It is being auctioned online by McHugh & Co of London as Lot 57 on Tuesday March 26.

