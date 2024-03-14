Bargain house for people looking for renovation project goes up for auction in Milton Keynes

A character terraced house needing modernisation throughout is to go under the hammer later this month.
The guide price for the three-bedroom home is just £150,000.
Situated in Thompson Street, it has an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, living room and bathroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Outside is a long and narrow back garden.
You can take a peek inside the house with our gallery of photos.
It is being auctioned online by McHugh & Co of London as Lot 57 on Tuesday March 26.
