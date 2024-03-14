The terraced house has three bedroomsThe terraced house has three bedrooms
Bargain house for people looking for renovation project goes up for auction in Milton Keynes

It will go under the hammer later this month
By Sally Murrer
Published 14th Mar 2024, 16:15 GMT

A character terraced house needing modernisation throughout is to go under the hammer later this month.

The guide price for the three-bedroom home is just £150,000.

Situated in Thompson Street, it has an entrance hall, kitchen, dining room, living room and bathroom downstairs and three bedrooms upstairs. Outside is a long and narrow back garden.

You can take a peek inside the house with our gallery of photos.

It is being auctioned online by McHugh & Co of London as Lot 57 on Tuesday March 26.

The kitchen comes with appliances

The kitchen comes with appliances Photo: Rightmove

The entrance hall and living room

The entrance hall and living room Photo: Rightmove

The dining room is off the kitchen

The dining room is off the kitchen Photo: Rightmove

There is a downstairs bathroom and WC

There is a downstairs bathroom and WC Photo: Rightmove

