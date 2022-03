A bargain bungalow is to go under the hammer with a guide price of £60,000.

The one-bedroom home is in Woodstock Court on Bradville and requires some work.

It will be auctioned by Allsop on March 31 and is lot 161.

The bungalow has a reception room, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and a rear garden.

