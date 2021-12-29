Bargain Milton Keynes flat goes up for auction in New Year with guide price of just £75,000

A studio apartment in North Ninth Street at Central Milton Keynes is being auctioned off with a guide price of just £75,000.

The drawback is that the flat is being sold with a tenant in situ, but this makes it an ideal investment property.

It is for sale by Connells estate agents through the Modern Method of Auction , where interested buyers make bids online at a set time.

The flat, which is in the street next to Central Milton Keynes library, has a communal entrance hall and an intercom system.

It offers an open plan living space measuring 9' 4" x 15' with a lounge area, fitted kitchen and bathroom.

1. The flat is in North Ninth Street at Central Milton Keynes

2. The lounge area has a double glazed window, a wall mounted radiator, TV and telephone points. There is also an airing cupboard.

3. The sleeping area is in the living room

4. The bathroom has a low level WC and wash hand basin and a shower cubicle. There is an extractor fan.