Bargain Milton Keynes flat goes up for auction in New Year with guide price of just £75,000

A studio apartment in North Ninth Street at Central Milton Keynes is being auctioned off with a guide price of just £75,000.
The drawback is that the flat is being sold with a tenant in situ, but this makes it an ideal investment property.
It is for sale by Connells estate agents through the Modern Method of Auction , where interested buyers make bids online at a set time.
The flat, which is in the street next to Central Milton Keynes library, has a communal entrance hall and an intercom system.
It offers an open plan living space measuring 9' 4" x 15' with a lounge area, fitted kitchen and bathroom.