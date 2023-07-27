News you can trust since 1981
Bargain three bed family home in popular part of Milton Keynes to be auctioned next week with guide price of just £190,000

The semi has a garden, garage and conservatory
By Sally Murrer
Published 27th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

A three-bedroom semi in a popular part of MK is to go under the hammer next week with a guide price of just £190,000.

The house, which comes complete with an enclosed rear garden, conservatory and garage, is in Roxburgh Way, off Whaddon Way in Bletchley.

It’s being auctioned by Robinson and Hall on August 3 at 2.30pm at the city’s Delta Marriott Hotel in Timbold Drive. There is an open house viewing, with no appointment necessary, on Monday July 31 between 1pm and 1.30pm.

The auctioneers describe the property as “nicely presented” and situated in a no through road.

A spokesperson said: “Set within a popular residential area on the south side of Milton Keynes, this semi-detached house is located within a no through residential road with vehicular access from the rear. The front of the house faces a wide boulevard and it is set back with a generous front garden and a tall hedge.”They added: “The house has been enlarged with the addition of a porch and a conservatory, also on the ground floor is a kitchen/dining room, and a sitting room. On the first floor are three good size bedrooms and a bathroom with a contemporary suite then at the rear is an enclosed rear garden with a brick built single garage.”

Whoever buys the house will have an extended period of two months to complete the purchase.

