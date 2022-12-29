Bargain three-bed home with bags of potential on the market for £185k in Milton Keynes

It needs some TLC

A three-bedroom, three-storey home with “bags of potential” on a city estate is on the market for just £185,000.

The terraced property in Weavers Hill on Fullers Slade is described as characterful by the estate agents, who says it will have “bags of potential” once renovated.

It is being sold by Springbok Properties, Nationwide and advertised on Rightmove.

The house, which has double glazing and central heating, consists of a spacious living room, kitchen three-piece bathroom, a downstairs WC and large back garden. There is a designated parking space.

A Springbok spokesman said: “This is a characterful mid-terrace house with bags of potential, this property is located in Milton Keynes. It is available at a great price and will increase significantly in value once renovated.

“There is a great deal to love about this home - in particular its extensive rear garden and surroundings. With generously-sized rooms and a designated parking space, the property provides an excellent opportunity for any buyer seeking a project.”The spokesman added: “This home is an excellent find. We anticipate a high amount of interest and as such, we would recommend that any interested buyers inquire to arrange a viewing at the earliest convenience to ensure the opportunity is not missed.”

1. The house has bags of potential The house has three bedrooms Photo: Springbok Photo Sales

2. The house has bags of potential There is a large back garden Photo: Sprinbok Photo Sales

3. The house has bags of potential The kitchen area Photo: Springbok Photo Sales

4. The house has bags of potential The living room Photo: Springbok Photo Sales