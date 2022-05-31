The house is in Merlin Walk on Eaglestone

Bargain three bedroom family home to go under hammer with guide price of just £130,000 in Milton Keynes

A three bedroomed house with a garage and a garden is soon to be auctioned off in Milton Keynes.

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 3:10 pm

The property in Merlin Walk, Eaglestone, will go under the hammer on Thursday June 16 at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Timbold Drive, MK.

Starting at 2.30pm, it is a public auction so prospective buyers can just turn up on the day and do not need to pre-register.

The terraced house has a kitchen, living room and dining room downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

It is advertised on Rightmove and the auctioneers are Robinson & Hall from Buckingham.

