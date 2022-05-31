Bargain three bedroom family home to go under hammer with guide price of just £130,000 in Milton Keynes

The property in Merlin Walk, Eaglestone, will go under the hammer on Thursday June 16 at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Timbold Drive, MK.

Starting at 2.30pm, it is a public auction so prospective buyers can just turn up on the day and do not need to pre-register.

The terraced house has a kitchen, living room and dining room downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.

It is advertised on Rightmove and the auctioneers are Robinson & Hall from Buckingham.

Click on the photos to view the interior.

1. The house is up for auction with guide price of £130,000 Living room Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2. The house is up for auction with guide price of £130,000 The stairs are in the liviing room Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3. The house is up for auction with guide price of £130,000 The kitchen Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

4. The house is up for auction with guide price of £130,000 There's a window at one end of the kithen Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales