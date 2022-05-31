Bargain three bedroom family home to go under hammer with guide price of just £130,000 in Milton Keynes

The property in Merlin Walk, Eaglestone, will go under the hammer on Thursday June 16 at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Timbold Drive, MK.
Starting at 2.30pm, it is a public auction so prospective buyers can just turn up on the day and do not need to pre-register.
The terraced house has a kitchen, living room and dining room downstairs and three bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs.
It is advertised on Rightmove and the auctioneers are Robinson & Hall from Buckingham.
