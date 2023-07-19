News you can trust since 1981
The terraced house needs a little updating, say the agents

'Bargain' two bedroom house in Milton Keynes goes up for auction with guide price of just £150K

It needs some updating, say the agents
By Sally Murrer
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST

A two-bedroom house on a city estate is to be auctioned online with a guide price of just £150,000.

The terraced property has two double bedrooms, a large kitchen diner, living room, bathroom and separate WC. It has a back garden and at the front are communal parking bays.

There is uPVC double glazing and gas radiator heating and the EPC band is C.

Situated on Simnel on Beanhill, it is being marketed on Rightmove by Yopa in the form of an online auction but a buy it now option is available.

The agents say the house “needs some updating.”

With a deposit of £15,000, the monthly mortgage repayment would be £883 on a property that sold for £150,000.

The kitchen and dining area is quite spacious

The kitchen and dining area is quite spacious Photo: Yopa

Another view of the kitchen diner

Another view of the kitchen diner Photo: Yopa

The living room

The living room Photo: Yopa

The bathroom

The bathroom Photo: Yopa

