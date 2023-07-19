'Bargain' two bedroom house in Milton Keynes goes up for auction with guide price of just £150K
A two-bedroom house on a city estate is to be auctioned online with a guide price of just £150,000.
The terraced property has two double bedrooms, a large kitchen diner, living room, bathroom and separate WC. It has a back garden and at the front are communal parking bays.
There is uPVC double glazing and gas radiator heating and the EPC band is C.
Situated on Simnel on Beanhill, it is being marketed on Rightmove by Yopa in the form of an online auction but a buy it now option is available.
The agents say the house “needs some updating.”
With a deposit of £15,000, the monthly mortgage repayment would be £883 on a property that sold for £150,000.