Barriers built to keep travellers from pitching up in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council have built mounds of earth along the V2 Tattenhoe Street to stop illegal traveller camps pitching up.

There has been a constant flow of camps around Tattenhoe in recent years, to the extent that residents say they do not feel safe walking in the linear park area.

Cllr Darlington inspects the bunds

And council bosses put aside £250,000 last year to tackle illegal encampments, including ramping up security measures at sites known to be attractive to trespassers.

Last week, 228 lorry loads of earth from construction work were formed into mound barriers called bunds along the V2.

The bunds will be finished with top soil and seeds to allow wildlife to "thrive".

Cllr Emily Darlington, cabinet member for the public realm said: “Prevention is an important part of the work we do. We’ve prioritised these defences because we want there to be an immediate practical result for local people: fewer encampments.

“It’s also common sense to recycle material from another project that would otherwise be disposed of, and I’m pleased officers have made that happen.”

Other measures on Tattenhoe Street include new height barriers, concrete posts and replacement yellow bollards on the Redway.

The next earth bunds to be built will be on the H9, Groveway.