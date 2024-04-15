Battling family hopes to finally get answers 8 years after loved one died in Milton Keynes jail

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest is finally being held into the death of a manat Woodhill prison eight years ago.

Dad-of-one Robert Fenlon was 36 years old when he found unresponsive in his cell with a ligature around his neck in March 2016.

He was the second of seven men to take their own lives in the prison in 2016, and one of 27 since 2013 – the highest number of self-inflicted deaths of any prison in the country. All of the Woodhill prisoners were found hanging in their cells.

After Robert’s death, his family tried to bring a prosecution against Woodhill, where he was being held on remand. But following a lengthy police investigation, the Crown Prosecution service decided not to bring charges against some of the prison workers as well as the Ministry of Justice and National Offender Management Service.

Robert’s family unsuccessfully challenged that decision in the High Court and these legal battles led to a delay in the inquest being held.

The inquest starts today (Monday) at Milton Keynes Coroners Court before Coroner Dr Séan Cummings. It is expected to last 10 days.

Robert, who had a long history of substance use and mental ill health, was remanded to HMP Woodhill on October 5 2015, said a spokesperson for the charity Inquest, which provides expertise on state-related deaths.

The spokesperson said: “In February 2016, Robert passed a note under his cell door saying he would self-harm. Subsequently, a safety plan for prisoners at risk of suicide or self-harm (known as an ACCT) was put in place.

“Over the following week, Robert’s mental health deteriorated. He became distressed, paranoid and afraid that other prisoners might harm him. On March 3, two prison officers found Robert ligatured in his cell. The next day, another officer again found Robert with a ligature in his cell.

“On March 5, officers found Robert unresponsive and ligatured in his cell. He was pronounced dead soon after.”

Robert came from Northampton and family describe him as a big-hearted individual who would help anyone. His daughter remembers his love of books and history, said the charity.

“It is expected that the inquest will now consider the adequacy of management of risks to Robert in the lead up to his death,” said their spokesperson.

“The family hope the inquest will address their concerns about the care that Robert received prior to his death and whether his death could have been prevented both at the time had recommendations following previous deaths been acted on sooner.

“Hopefully now, eight years on, Robert’s family will finally get answers into the tragic events leading to his death.”

The family also hopes the inquest will look at any ongoing risks in Woodhill as highlighted in HMIP’s Urgent Notification issued last September. This found the rate of reported self-harm at Woodhill was the highest in the adult male prison estate.