BBC One's The Repair Shop appeals for people in Milton Keynes with items that need fixing

Experts from BBC One’s The Repair Shop have put out an appeal for people in Milton Keynes that have interesting items in need of a fix.

Jay Blades and his team are returning to the barn to film a new series of the much-loved programme and they are on the lookout for special objects to restore to their former glory.

Since launching on our screens in 2017, the experts have saved more than a thousand precious items and historical artifacts. Memorable fixes like the iconic rocking horse, a Jewish Prayer Book that survived Theresienstadt concentration camp, a grip that was used to travel over on the Windrush ships, and a 2,000-year-old Chinese statue.

There has been a plethora of items from musical instruments to beautiful antique paintings and charming household objects, and the team are searching for more hidden treasures waiting to be discovered and brought back to life at the barn.

Jay Blade, said: “Series ten! It's incredible to think about how many fixes we’ve completed and we want your help to really uncover some items that will make a difference to someone’s family history.”

Ceramics Expert Kirsten Ramsay said: “We’ve fixed so many different items, including very niche objects. If you have something that is really special to you with a fascinating back story, and is in need of some TLC, we want to hear from you.”Executive Producer Glenn Swift said: “As well as the fixes themselves, we love hearing the very special stories that make those items quite so precious. If you have an item that you hold dear that has perhaps fallen past its prime, then please fill out the form on the BBC website or email us the details.”

The team is reaching out to a wide range of communities for series 10. You can email [email protected] or log on to here for more information about how to take part.

The Repair Shop, produced by Ricochet, first aired on BBC Two early evening in March 2017, eventually moving across to BBC One for daytime.