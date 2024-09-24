Beautiful baby blanket made by Queen Mary a century ago is found by Milton Keynes woman clearing out a loft

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A baby blanket lovingly made by Queen Mary almost 100 years ago has been found by a Milton Keynes woman who was clearing out an attic.

And bizarrely, nobody has any idea how it came to be there in the first place.

The finder, a 68-year-old bookkeeper from MK was clearing the house of her 93-year-old aunt, Margaret Brassett, who went into residential care.

She discovered the pink crocheted blanket, still in its original box and bearing a handwritten label from Buckingham Palace stating ‘Made by Her Majesty the Queen’, tucked away amid piles of boxes in the jam[-packed loft.

Hansons' textiles consultant Notty Hornblower with the Queen Mary baby blanket

The woman said: “My aunt was widowed in 1993 and had no children. I asked her if she knew where the blanket had come from and she replied: “I haven’t a clue”.

But the Wimbledon house had previously belonged to the aunt’s parents, and experts think the blanket may have been one of those created by Queen Mary during the 1930s and 1940s to donate to help families in London who were struggling during WW2.

Now the blanket is up for auction on Friday (September 27) through Hansons Auctioneers and is expected to fetch uo to £300.

Hanson’s textiles consultant Notty Hornblower said: “We know Queen Mary occasionally donated these lovely little cot blankets to help families in London.

The blanket bears a hand-written label from Buckingham, Palace

"An almost identical pink blanket made by Queen Mary sold for £400 at Hansons in 2022. The seller’s mother won it in 1938 at a mother and baby clinic at London’s Claremont Mission in Islington. It was her most precious possession.

“This new find, which is being guided at £200-£300, has been equally well looked after and comes to auction in its original box. .”

Some online research has thrown up one clue. A relative of the aunt Bill Brassett, came from Islington and had a large family there and might have attended the Central Claremont Mission, where some of the blankets wrre donated. But there is no relative living who can shed any further light on this theory, says the finder.

“My aunt told me to take the blanket as she didn’;want it and had no idea why she had it,” she said. “I’ve decided to seek a new home for it. It seems a shame to have it hidden away.

Meanwhile the aunt of being “well looked after” in a care home in Wimbledon, she said,

Notty said: “ It’s likely this baby blanket was won by a member of the Brassett family, perhaps through the Islington mum and baby clinic.

“Whatever the circumstances, the find demonstrates Queen Mary’s caring nature and her desire to reach out to ordinary British people... She wanted to help others.

Queen Mary (Mary of Teck 1867-1953) was Queen of the UK and the British Dominions, and Empress of India, from 1910 to 1936 as the wife of King George V.

As queen consort from 1910, she supported her husband through WW1, his ill health, and major political changes arising from the aftermath of the war.

The royal baby blanket is Lot 176 in Hansons Auctioneers’ Derbyshire Fine Art Auction on Friday.