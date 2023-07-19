Anybody who’s been to Milton Keynes can now wear the T-Shirt to prove it.

The unisex shirts have three designs, one of The Point in Central Milton Keynes, one of a bird’s eye view of Bletchley Leisure Centre and one saying ‘Milton Keynes’ with the Living Archive logo.

One of Living Archive's T-shirts features The Point at CMK

There’s currently 20% off and they’re priced at £15.43 instead of £19.30.

Art prints on sale show local scenic views and historic pictures of MK in bygone days. They include two Edwardian girls fishing on a local river, a Bletchley agricultural show in1937 and a ballast train on Bletchley flyover.

Living Archive is a creative cultural and community development organisation that uses documentary arts work, inspired by people’s memories, to create a sense of place, history and belonging.

This September it is organising special Heritage Open Days to encourage people to discover the city’s rich heritage. There will be a packed programme of over 220 guided walks, historic talks, cycle rides, dance workshops, craft events, open days, exhibitions, film screenings and musical performances – all completely free to attend.

Taking place over 10 days from Friday 8 to Sunday 17 September, the open days will include free admission to Milton Keynes Museum, Bletchley Park, Great Linford Manor Park, Westbury Arts Centre, Milton Keynes City Discovery Centre, The Stables Theatre and the Cowper & Newton Museum in Olney.

Deputy Leader of MK City Council and Cabinet Member for Culture, Cllr Robin Bradburn said: “With over 222 events to build on last year’s great success, this is a really exciting opportunity to celebrate and appreciate our city’s rich heritage. It’s a chance for families to explore our historical treasures, iconic landmarks, and untold stories that transcend time.

“These events bring our communities together through education and fun, forging a stronger sense of identity and pride in our city. I’m looking forward to hearing about everyone’s experiences and would strongly encourage people to take part.”

Living Archive MK is being funded by Milton Keynes City Council to manage this flagship annual heritage event and it is delivered by all the heritage, cultural and community organisations who give their time and resources to make it free.

The theme for this year is Creativity Unwrapped and many of the MK venues will unwrapping creative treasures ranging from medieval wall paintings and giant mechanical puppets to poetry readings and pipe organ recitals.

People can try folk dancing, experience the culture and cuisine of other lands, take part in artist-led workshops and celebrate all that our city has to offer with 10 days of family-friendly free activities.