Ancient bells from a church in MK will be used to wake the nation on BBC’s Bells on Sunday programme this weekend.

Every week BBC Radio 4 broadcasts the early morning programme using bells ringing from a church somewhere in Britain.

This Sunday (January 15) the spotlight falls on the bells and ringers of St Mary's Church in Shenley Church End.

St Mary's bellringers are busy practicing for their BBC fame

The church’s 14th century tower houses six bells, five of which were cast by the Gillett and Johnston of Croydon in 1908.

The sixth is a Tenor bell weighing a massive seventeen and a quarter hundredweight.

Tuned to E flat, it was originally cast by Robert Burford in around 1415 and is one of the oldest bells in Milton Keynes.

This year St Mary’s is celebrating the 800th anniversary of the presentation of William Mansel, the first recorded rector of Shenley.

Bells on Sunday listeners will hear the local band of ringers ringing St Mary’s Bob Doubles.

“It’s a great honour for Shenley to have been chosen” said one of the ringers.

He added: “Bellringing is an addictive amalgamation of music making, intellectual endeavour and physical exercise. If you hear the broadcast and are inspired to learn, contact [email protected]”

The Shenley bells will first be heard at 5.43am, and thereafter on BBC iPlayer.

St Mary’s Church is part of the Watling Valley Ecumenical Partnership, which is a diverse family of Christians in the west of Milton Keynes, living with love, giving in grace and moving for mission.