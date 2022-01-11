Bereaved Milton Keynes dad writes book to raise cash for the NHS

A dad whose daughter was kept alive by doctors for 35 years has written a book to raise money for the NHS.

David Ashford's daughter Rebekah, who he nicknamed Little Miss Sunshine, was born with chronic renal failure and she spent most of her life in and out of hospital.

"She lived to be 35 but if it wasn't for the NHS she would have only lived to the age of three," said David, who is a prolific author under his pen-name of Max Robinson and has his own bookshelf on Amazon.

"There were good times and there were bad times but never did Rebekah stop smiling and never did our amazing NHS stop lovingly caring for her."

Last year, during lockdown, he wrote a book Called 'Our Rebekah, A Story Of Love From Our NHS', which praises the NHS while shining a light on Rebekah's journey. It can be downloaded as a ebook on Amazon for just £1.77.

David has been a strong and vocal supporter of on NHS for nearly four decades and is concerned at the impact the Covid pandemic has had upon hospitals and staff.

He is now working on a sequel to Rebekah's story called 'Miracle Still Happen - They Are Called Our NHS'.

David's daughter Rebekah died in 2017

It will be published in July to celebrate the 74th birthday of the NHS and David plans to donate all royalties from sales to NHS charities.

He said: "I may be one of the most prolific writers on Amazon but I am way short of being a best selling writer. If asked Amazon would likely say a target of one million downloads would be fair. I say with media support this is a modest target."