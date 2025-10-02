Best of British food coming back to Newport Pagnell as reopening date announced for The Red House
The Red House will be opening in the premises on Wolverton Road that was previously occupied by smokehouse and grill Big Jay’s, which is opening in a larger venue in the centre of Milton Keynes in March next year.
The Red House is promising that when it reopens it will provide a seven-day carvery, homemade dishes and a diamond club, providing discounts on meals to the over-50s.
It will be under the management of Great British Inns, which also runs The Three Trees in Bletchley, as well as restaurants in Leighton Buzzard, Hemel Hempstead, Ely and Houghton Regis.
To mark its re-opening The Red House is running a special competition on its social media channels with the prize of a free Christmas Day lunch for six people.
Despite closing its Newport Pagnell site on October 6, Big Jay’s has pledged to honour all its existing bookings including functions and Christmas.
It has also said it will keep all of its staff, with two members of its waiting staff Jack and Natalie nominated for Server of the Year at this year’s Milton Keynes Food and Leisure Awards.
Big Jay’s has also been nominated in the same awards in the category of Best Family Restaurant.