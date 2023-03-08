Bid submitted to construct 355-home development costing over £100m in Milton Keynes

A bid to create a 350-home development in Milton Keynes has been submitted to the council.

PLATFORM_ wants to invest over £100 million to create a new housing site in Central Milton Keynes.

Announced today (8 March), the developer has included 110 affordable homes within its plan.

Current sketches of the potential project

PLATFORM_ wants to construct a new neighbourhood along the central spine road of Midsummer Boulevard. In total, the project would cover 8,000 sq ft.

Named, PLATFORM_ MK, 31 per cent of the properties would be sold at discounted market rent. PLATFORM_ MK, would be made up of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

Overall, the apartment block would reach up to 20-storeys, among the features proposed would be a co-working hub, residents’ lounge, games room, cinema room, gym and a private dining space.

There will be three outdoor areas, including a dedicated pet zone, child-friendly play area and landscaped garden on the first floor. Further terraces will boast panoramic views of the city on floors 14 and 17.

Another look at what the 20-storey complex could look like on completion

Jean-Marc Vandevivere, CEO at PLATFORM_, said: “Milton Keynes is enhancing its reputation as a destination of choice for skilled workforces and businesses alike as it continues to diversify its offering and celebrate its new city status. Through the delivery of high-quality homes for a wide

demographic, PLATFORM_ will further establish Milton Keynes as one of the fastest growing UK cities.

“MK City Council is a forward-thinking local authority that, like PLATFORM_, prioritises sustainability by targeting carbon neutral operations by 2030. We’ve actively engaged with the council and a range of local stakeholders to create our proposed vision for homes that respond to the city’s needs, and importantly, positively deliver against Milton Keynes’ Housing Strategy 2020 - 2025.

“PLATFORM_ MK will contribute to bridging the gap between demand and supply of high-quality homes in the city-centre while setting new standards for design, service and quality.”

Midsummer Boulevard appeals as a location to the developers as it would be just a seven-minute walk from the city’s railway station.

PLATFORM_ is hoping to construct over 1,500 apartments in the UK over the next two years, and has ongoing projects in Cardiff, Sheffield, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Air source heat pumps, sustainable urban drainage and solar panels are included within the plans. Multiple electric vehicle car charging points and car club parking spaces are also outlined in the plans. More than 500 cycle spaces will be available.

Projections from the developer states that PLATFORM_ MK would be a net gain of 79% - significantly higher than the current legislative benchmark of 10%.

Dipa Joshi, partner at Fletcher Priest Architects, said: “It has been a positive experience working on this exciting project which will create a landmark for central Milton Keynes, supporting its growth as a city. PLATFORM_ is a forward thinking and engaged client who aspire for sustainability and innovation in the residential market.”