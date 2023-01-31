Big changes for customers and job losses for staff announced at Tesco in Milton Keynes

Tesco has confirmed huge change to its stores that will put 2000 jobs at risk nationally.

There will be a management shake-up, closures of all hot deli counters, and a complete closure of Tesco’s Maintenance Operational Centre warehouse in MK.

The changes are expected to come into effect at the end of February.

Tesco has announced major changes

Hot delis are expected to be no more from February 26 and the spaces are set to be repurposed to “better reflect customers’ needs”.

Tesco has not confirmed the exact number of staff who work on the counters, but bosses say all affected workers will be offered different roles in the company.

There will also be a reduction in the number of lead roles and team managers across its larger supermarkets. The management structure shake-up will impact an estimated 1,750 workers.

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and ROI CEO said: “These are difficult decisions to make, but they are necessary to ensure we remain focused on delivering value for our customers wherever we can, as well as ensuring our store offer reflects what our customers value the most. Our priority is to support those colleagues impacted and help find alternative roles within our business from the vacancies and newly created roles we have available.”

A total of eight Tesco pharmacies will close and some head office roles will be removed.