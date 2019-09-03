Big concerts being lined up in Milton Keynes for next summer

Following the huge successes of gigs at Stadium MK this year, Pete Winkelman has confirmed there are talks for more to be held in Milton Keynes in 2020.

Take That were only the second concert to be held on the pitch since it opened in 2007, with Rod Stewart and Rammstein also holding sold-out concerts at the football stadium in June and July.

Take That at Stadium MK

And given their successes, Dons chairman Winkelman says Milton Keynes is now on the map amongst concert promoters, and plans are already afoot to bring more acts to town next summer.

He said: "We're now on the map, we're already talking about multiple concerts next year, and we've got the Women's European Championships after that. We're on fire, and I'm so excited with how we're keeping big events here, and holding more.

"I loved the concerts – I'm annoyed we've not done more of them. We did them as needs must, and I had to go back to work and see my old buddies! We got some great support from the promoters but they all had a great time here.

"The Rammstein one put us on the map I think, but it was really late. We understood it would leave our pitch in a bad way, but the budget and business plan was the greater scheme, so we experimented.

Rod Stewart at Stadium MK

"Everyone knew we were going the extra mile to make everyone smile. There is so much can-do in Milton Keynes to get the big events here. I'm already looking forward for more here next summer."