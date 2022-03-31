Big Doggie Do date is announced in Milton Keynes

The event, billed as the ultimate weekender for furry friends is returning to Willen Lake on May 21 and May 22 with a packed schedule of events guaranteed to entertain four-legged friends and their humans too.

Taking place on the events lawn at Willen Lake from 12 noon until 5pm, The Big Doggie Do will feature two days of dog shows, amazing displays of animal talent and exciting entertainment alongside refreshments.

The Parks Trust is now inviting any interested local businesses to join in the fun and take a pitch at the event, where they can showcase products and services designed with pooches in mind. Find out how to become a vendor by emailing [email protected]

Follow The Parks Trust on social media or visit their website where full details will be published over coming weeks.