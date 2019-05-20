Big-hearted sister of missing Leah Croucher urges people of Milton Keynes not to give up hope

The sister of missing teenager Leah Croucher is scaling a mountain to raise cash for other families going through the same agony as her own.

Big-hearted Jade Croucher, 26, is planning a sponsored climb of Snowdon for the Missing People charity.

Jade and Leah

Leah Croucher essential reading

Read more: Would you recognise missing Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher if you saw her? Here's every picture we have as search enters seventh week

Read more: Disappearance of Milton Keynes girl Leah Croucher - everything we know so far

Read more: Somebody in Milton Keynes knows exactly what happened to Leah Croucher and where she is now

She said: “I have two aims. Firstly, I would like to raise as much awareness in the most positive way of my sister Leah being missing. I hope that this will lead to information on her whereabouts.

“Secondly I would like to raise as much money for a charity that right now is very close to my heart. A charity who in this unimaginable nightmare are able to provide support 24/7.”

Missing People is dedicated to bringing missing children and adults back together with their families.

Leah Croucher has been missing since February 15

Jade said: “At a time where it feels like no one really knows what to say this charity could be exactly what is needed for people in the same position as me.”

She has described how her family’s life was “turned upside down” on Friday February 15, the day Leah inexplicably disappeared.

“The day started normally with everyone, including Leah, heading to work as usual. She was seen on CCTV walking along her usual route that she took every day but then she seemingly vanished without a trace.

“She has made no contact with anyone since. Her phone has not been used since and she has not used her bank card at all.”

Leah’s parents John and Claire, who live on Emerson Valley, been left “in turmoil”. Meanwhile police, despite an intensive three month investigation, have found not a single clue about her whereabouts and admit they are baffled.

“I would never wish this pain or worry on anyone,” said Jade.

She added: “I am sadly aware that there are many other families going through this devastation too. I know how important it is therefore for good support and that is what the Missing People charity does. They are a lifeline when someone disappears”.

Jade and her “incredibly supportive” friend Emma are planning to climb Snowdon on July 6. You can sponsor them on https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jade-croucher

Meanwhile anybody with any information at all about Leah should contact police urgently on 101, quoting reference 43190049929.

If you prefer total anonymity, you can call Crimestoppers instead on 0800 555 111.

Jade said: "We ask that you stand my family and Leah. Please never give up hope unitl we know she is safe.”