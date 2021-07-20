Big increase in number of new Covid cases today in Milton Keynes
Another 237 people have tested positive in the borough over the past 24 hours
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 4:39 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 4:40 pm
After yesterday's drop, Covid cases have soared again in MK today.
Over the past 24 hours, 237 people have tested positive, bringing the seven day total to well over 1,000.
The borough's case rate has now risen to 424.9 cases per 100,000 people but this is still below the national average of 440.2
Nationally there were 46,558 new cases today. Deaths rose significantly from 19 yesterday (Monday) to 96 today. None of the deaths was in Milton Keynes where there are currently 13 Covid patients in our hospital.