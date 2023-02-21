Big-name new women's fashion store to open up at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre

One of Europe’s leading fashion groups, Mango, is to open up at centre:mk this summer.

The new store in Silbury Boulevard will have a selling space of over 4,500 sq ft and will exclusively distribute the Mango Woman collection.

Mango, which was founded in Spain, designs and manufactures its own clothes and accessories and its collections cater for teenagers, midlifers and older customers, as well as women of all sizes.

The signing follows a strong 2022 performance for centre:mk, which has seen its footfall increase by 31% on 2021.

Centre director Kevin Duffy told the Retail Times: “We are so proud of the continued upward momentum of centre:mk’s success. As a destination, we consistently outperform national benchmarks due to the appeal of our stores including one of the strongest anchor line-ups in the UK, including John Lewis & Partners, H beauty, M&S, Primark, Next and TK Maxx, and the signing of Mango is no exception to this.”

Last year the centre:mk welcomed more big names including Ted Baker, Charles Tyrwhitt, itsu, Cosy Club and Loupe.

In May there will be another newcomer – specialist coffee chain Black Sheep Coffee, which has just signed a lease for a unit on Sunset Walk to offer its signature range of coffees, smoothies, shakes, waffles and light bites.

There’s a caring twist in that customers can donate to a ‘Free Coffee Board’, to be used by people who cannot afford to buy a hot drink.