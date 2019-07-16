Big prize on offer for the happiest married couple in Milton Keynes

A local jeweller has launched a search for Milton Keynes’s happiest married couples, with £1,000 worth of jewellery and a VIP photoshoot up for grabs for the most loved-up pair of locals.

Beaverbrooks on in Midsummer Arcade has announced the hunt for marital bliss, after revealing the secrets of a happy marriage, from knowing when to apologise (46 percent), to saying ‘I love you’ regularly (43 percent), and always finding time for each other (43 percent).

The hunt is on for MK's happiest couple

The family-owned jewellers, which is celebrating its 100-year anniversary this year, is hoping to find Milton Keynes’s most happily married duo to become the new ‘face’ of its wedding campaign, featuring on its website and social channels this summer.

As well as bagging themselves £1,000 worth of bling, the enamored couple will also receive the official title of the ‘UK’s happiest married couple’.

From newly married couples, to life-long partners, the store is searching for love-struck locals who only have eyes for their significant other, who embody the term ‘wedded bliss’ and are the perfect example of unconditional love between two people.

Hopeful applicants can nominate themselves via the Beaverbrooks website, explaining in 100 words or less why they think they could be the happiest married couple in Milton Keynes and their top tips for a successful marriage.

Erica Young, store manager at Beaverbrooks Milton Keynes said: “From marriage proposals to wedding anniversaries, we’ve been a part of our customer’s special moments for 100 years, so to mark this milestone anniversary we wanted to give something back by celebrating the happiest marriages in Milton Keynes.

“From saying ‘I love you’ every day to always finding time for your significant other, our research shows that there are a few key pointers that will help keep marriages happy and content for partners in Milton Keynes.

“So, whether you’ve spent your whole life together in marital bliss, or you’re a newly married couple ready to embark on an exciting new adventure together, we want to hear from you.”

Partners who think they might have what it takes to be crowned the UK’s happiest married couple, should visit the website here before Tuesday 30 and explain in 100 words or less why they deserve the coveted title and their top tips for a happy marriage.