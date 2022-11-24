Biggest HMO in Milton Keynes goes on the market for cool £1.1m

It has eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms

What must be the biggest house of multiple occupancy in MK is up for sale with a price tag of £1.1m.

The property in Foxley Place, Loughton, boasts eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as a kitchen and living area.

It is advertised on Rightmove by Taylors estate agents, who describe it as a “rare opportunity to purchase a fully remodelled executive property, in one of Milton Keynes most premier locations”.

The house is fully licenced as an HMO with MK Council and generates an income of £7,500 per calendar month, say Taylors.

It has been adapted by the owner to become an HMO and it includes two separate one bedroom apartments on the ground floor..

Each ground floor apartment has access to its own private outside space, and has its own kitchen and bathroom. Also on the ground floor is the main communal kitchen.On the first floor, there are a further four double bedrooms, each with their own en-suite shower room. The top floor has the final two bedrooms with en-suite shower rooms.

A number of established tenants are in the property, say the estate agents.

