Biggest primary school in Milton Keynes celebrates 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating

The city’s biggest primary school has received an all-round rating of Outstanding from Ofsted inspectors.

Brooklands Farm Primary School is one of the biggest in the country with 1,300 pupils split across two sites – one at Fen Street in Broughton and the other in Countess Way on Brooklands.

All the pupils “flourish” in the “highly ambitious and inclusive community and their behaviour is excellent,” says the Ofsted report, which judged the school to be Outsanding in ever single area.

It's celebration time at Brooklands Farm Primary school after an Oustanding Ofsted report

It adds: “They look forward to coming to Brooklands Farm as it is an exciting and vibrant place to learn. The warm and nurturing relationships between staff and pupils sit at the heart of the school’s success.

“The school’s ethos of ‘open, grow and believe’ is woven into every aspect of daily life. Pupils wear their target pins and ribbons with pride.”

The report continues: “Pupils enjoy learning and achieve highly. Children in early years become curious and confident explorers of the world around them. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) achieve exceptionally well.

“Pupils’ behaviour is excellent in lessons and during breaktimes. They are extremely proud to take on positions of responsibility, such as digital leaders, lead learners and behaviour ambassadors.

Advertisement

"Pupils show genuine care and respect for each other. They are happy and safe. Bullying or unkindness is not tolerated. Staff work closely with pupils to resolve any issues that do occur.”

The school opened 12 ago with just 49 pupils, Since then it has grown rapidly and opened the second site.

Its aim is to enable all students to flourish through its ‘Open, Grow, Believe’ culture.

Headteacher Maxine Low said: “We are completely elated that our learning community has been recognised for building a curriculum within which children can thrive, a workplace that teachers feel valued, and a place where parents feel proud to send their children to school.”

Advertisement

Chair of Governors Jason Thelwell said: ‘Our outstanding OFSTED judgement has endorsed what we already know about our school. Brooklands Farm children are strong and powerful, being global ambassadors in our diverse community’.