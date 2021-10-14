Bin lorry catches fire on Milton Keynes estate
The fire was in the brake drum
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:17 pm
Updated
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 2:18 pm
Firefighters were called to deal with a refuse collection lorry that caught fire on Furzton yesterday.
The call was made shortly after 12 noon and was reported as a "large vehicle on fire".
Bucks Fire and Rescue sent two appliances and crews from West Ashland.
The blaze was in the brake drum of the refuse lorry and a dry powder extinguisher had been used before the arrival of the brigade.
Firefighters used one hose reel.