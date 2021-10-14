Bin lorry catches fire on Milton Keynes estate

Firefighters were called to deal with a refuse collection lorry that caught fire on Furzton yesterday.

The call was made shortly after 12 noon and was reported as a "large vehicle on fire".

Bucks Fire and Rescue sent two appliances and crews from West Ashland.

The fire was in the brake drum

The blaze was in the brake drum of the refuse lorry and a dry powder extinguisher had been used before the arrival of the brigade.