Bird lover writes to the QUEEN about whether it's okay to feed bread to 'starving' swans in Milton Keynes

A bird lover has written to the Queen to clear up confusion about whether or not swans in Milton Keynes should be fed with bread.

Dennis Edwards is retired and visits Furzton Lake regularly to feed the swans. But, thanks to a 'no bread' sign at the lake, the swans are starving, he says.

"I feed the birds every day with suet and seeds and I've seen how ravenous the swans are. Not everyone can afford to feed them like this and people need to realise that it's perfectly okay to give them bread - as long as it's fresh," he said.

The Parks Trust says no bread

In fact, the fresh bread rule is approved by both the official Swan Sanctuary and Her Majesty the Queen’s own Swan Marker, David Barber.

Mr Barber released a statement a couple of years ago criticising a nationwide 'Ban the Bread' for swans.

He said: "Supporters of the campaign claim that bread should not be fed to swans on the grounds that it is bad for them. This is not correct.

"Swans have been fed bread for many hundreds of years without causing any ill effects. While bread may not be the best dietary option for swans compared to their natural food such as river weed, it has become a very important source of energy for them, supplementing their natural diet and helping them to survive the cold winter months when vegetation is very scarce."

Furzton Lake

Mr Barber added: "There is no good reason not to feed bread to swans, provided it is not mouldy. Most households have surplus bread and children have always enjoyed feeding swans with their parents.

"The ‘Ban the Bread’ campaign is already having a deleterious impact upon the swan population; I am receiving reports of underweight cygnets and adult birds, and a number of swans from large flocks have begun to wander into roads in search of food. This poses the further risk of swans being hit by vehicles. Malnutrition also increases their vulnerability to fatal diseases like avian-flu which has caused the deaths of many mute swans and other waterfowl in the past."

The bread must be fresh and have no mould, as that can be dangerous for swans and other waterfowl.

Mr Barber's advice, however, is in direct contradiction to that given by The Parks Trust, who put up 'no bread' signs at many swan-feeding venues in MK.

Dennis Edwards feeding the swans at Furzton Lake

Their website states: "Swans, ducks and geese are designed to feed mainly on aquatic plants and small invertebrates. Generations of children have enjoyed feeding bread to swans and ducks but we now know this is far from good for them."

It adds: "Bread is a totally unnatural food source for birds and the salts and preservatives in modern bread have been linked to deformities in their bone development. As well as this, uneaten bread is very bad for the environment, causing increased algal growth in lakes and attracting vermin. If you decide to feed waterfowl, please use good quality bird seed, tinned sweetcorn or chopped lettuce and vegetables. These foods better replicate their natural diet and do not impact the natural environment."

Mr Barber and other swan experts have disputed the claim that bread can cause deformities.

Professor Christopher Perrins, LVO, FRS of the Department of Zoology at Oxford University has stated: "There is no evidence of a connection between feeding bread and angel-wing; at least some cygnets develop this condition without ever having seen any bread".

Meanwhile, Dennis Edwards, who is former chairman of Milton Keynes Taxi Association, is worried the swans in MK are going hungry. He hopes his letter to the Queen will clear up the bread confusion for once and for all.

His letter states: "I live in Milton Keynes and I feed the birds at Furzton Lake which is run by The Parks Trust. I am there everyday and the swans are STARVING. Not everyone can afford to feed them suet and seed ."

It adds: "With the imminent threat of Avian Bird Flu it's best that swans don't keep moving from area to area in search of food. Swans need to eat every day, especially in the winter months where the food is less plentiful.

"If you have any influence, can you please make a few phone calls?"

Mr Edwards is asking that the sign at the lake is changed immediately to state that it is alright to feed the swans bread providing it is fresh.