Black Friday will be a HUGE event at Central Milton Keynes shopping centre this year

Retailers at the centre:mk and Midsummer Place are planning to make Black Friday a day to remember this year.

There is a strict embargo on the deals and discounts to be snapped up at centre:mk, but today the Citizen was given some tasty snippets of what is to come.

A spokesman said: "We have a huge Black Friday event planned at centre:mk. With many retailers offering significant percentage discounts this year, some as much as 50% off, there are some real bargains to be had.

They'll be some great offers at the CMK shopping centre, say bosses

"We have an embargo on the actual deals themselves, but I can tell you that they will go live on our website, centremk.com from 8am on Friday.

The centre will also have special Black Friday digital posters, each of which will have several offers from retailers that will be shown on the 28 poster sites throughout the centre from Friday morning.

"We will also have a Black Friday takeover on all of our social channels on Friday, so shoppers will be kept up to date with the deals as they happen, said the spokesman.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Midsummer Place is also busy preparing for the day of discounts.

A spokesman said: "We are putting out the large white walls onto the mall where each retailer will have their offers written next to their name. We’ll be posting on social media throughout the morning too."

Some offers at Midsummer Place have already gone live today. These include up to 50% off at Suits Direct and up to 30% off at Brother 2 Brother.