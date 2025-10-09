Black History Month 2025: Milton Keynes celebrates with two-day event in city centre

Milton Keynes is celebrating Black History Month this weekend with a two-day event featuring live performances, food, fashion shows and more.

Black History Month 2025 will kick off in Milton Keynes with a fun and powerful event showcasing the rich culture and community within the city and beyond.

The two-day exhibition will be held at Middleton Hall, centre:mk on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12.

Guests can expect workshops, fashion shows, competitions, music and live performances, authentic Caribbean and African food, film screenings, powerful panel discussions and more.

The programme has been organised by Linked Events under the leadership of CEO Nana Ama Ofori-Atta, and promises to be a vibrant celebration of culture, unity, and empowerment that the whole city can enjoy.

Black History Month is being celebrated throughout October across the UK. This year’s theme ‘Standing Firm in Power and Pride’ is a tribute to the resilience, strength and unwavering commitment by the Black community to progress and thrive.

The theme centres around power and pride. Power highlights the influence, leadership, and vision of Black pioneers who have shaped history and continue to drive social, cultural, and political change.

Pride honours the heritage, culture, and excellence of Black communities, celebrating art, music, identity, and legacies that continue to inspire generations.

Black History Month 2025 will also mark significant events, including the 60th anniversary of the Race Relations Act, the death of Malcolm X, and the Bristol Bus Boycott led by the late Paul Stephenson.

These milestones remind us of the ongoing struggle for justice and the achievements of those who bravely stood up against inequality.