Black History Month is coming to Milton Keynes

The Point CMK is gearing up for a series of celebrations next month as Black History Month returns in October.

Black Exhibition of History 2019 kicks off on Saturday, October 12, with a concert celebrating black artists at the venue's sound stage from 1pm to 8pm.

Among the headline acts is reggae legend Winston Francis aka King Cool, group Soul Kinda Wonderful, soul star Matthew Winchester, Lassells James, Kenny Charles, Innocence, Yasmine, and Zara.

On Saturday, October 19, the theatre will be showcasing the powerful Asibi Asibi: Stolen Girl production, written and performed by playwright Yaw Asiyama at 7.30pm. The play follows the true story of a woman pimped into prostitution.

There will also be a fashion show hosted by plus-size retailer Del Fashion from 7pm to 10pm on Saturday, October 26.

And to wrap the celebrations the venue will be hosting lectures about black history by Erroll Hines and Orman Griffith on November 2.

For more information follow History Through Our Own Eyes on Facebook.