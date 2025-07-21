Bletchley business set to test latest hardware in space on board Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket

A Bletchley based fusion business is set to test its latest hardware in space on board an Elon Musk rocket.

Pulsar Fusion, which has a 20,000 square feet vacuum testing site at its base on Granby Court in Bletchley, is set to test its Power Processing Unit (PPU) in orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket was manufactured by SpaceX, an American space technology company founded by businessman Elon Musk in 2002.

Musk is considered to be the wealthiest person in the world and currently serves as a senior adviser to American President Donald Trump.

MP Mark Garnier meets Pulsar Fusion team members Richard Dinan, right, and Dr Bilge Kacmaz following the company's announcement of news of its first In-Orbit Demonstration next year

The In-Orbit Demonstration mission is set to be the first time a company based in Britain has tested hardware of this kind in space.

The news was marked in Parliament when five members of the Pulsar Fusion team including chief executive Richard Dinan and scientist Dr Bilge Kacmaz met Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury Mark Garnier.

The PPU is described as “a compact, high-efficiency power system designed to drive electric propulsion and ultimately fusion technologies.”

It takes electricity and turns it into the form of energy necessary to fire a space thruster.

The tests next year will allow the PPU to be put through its paces in space, and follows successful vacuum and thermal tests of the unit here.

The technology forms the foundation of its flagship Sunbird vehicle, a nuclear-fusion powered rocket which is to set to halve travel time across the solar system.

Pulsar Fusion claims the Sunbird vehicle could propel a spacecraft with a mass of around 1,000 kilograms to Pluto in four years.

Pulsar Fusion started developing the engine at its headquarters in 2023.

Pulsar Fusion’s chief executive Richard Dinan said: “We were delighted to be invited to attend Parliament to meet with the Shadow Economic Secretary to the Treasury Mark Garnier MP this week.

“It’s hugely exciting to be able to announce this important step forward in Pulsar’s capability as we put our PPU to the test, not just here on earth but up there in space orbit where it really matters.

“Pulsar’s test will prove it can control and power a real space engine in orbit. If that works, the same tech can grow into a power source for future fusion rockets.

“That’s how today’s small test could unlock the future of deep space travel.”

