Bletchley man charged over Milton Keynes double murder and another man arrested

Thames Valley Police has charged a man and another man has been arrested in connection with a double murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

Charlie Chandler, aged 21, of Fitzwilliam Street, Bletchley, has been charged today (24/10) with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Ben (left) and Dom

The charge is in connection with an incident in Archford Croft, Emerson Valley, Milton Keynes at 11.59pm on Saturday, when officers were called to a report of a stabbing.

Two 17-year-old boys who have been formally identified as Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice sadly died.

Two other males, a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man, also suffered injuries as a result of this incident and are recovering.

Chandler is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court tomorrow (25/10).

A 22-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with this incident.

He remains in police custody.