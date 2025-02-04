Bletchley Park opens new thought-provoking new exhibition into the age of AI

Bletchley Park, the once top-secret home of wartime codebreaking, is this week opening a new thought-provoking exhibition into the Age of AI.

The attraction opens today (Monday) and offers a comprehensive and interactive exploration of AI's impact on our lives today

It explores the past, present, and future of artificial intelligence, providing an unparalleled look at AI from its origins in World War Two codebreaking to its role in our daily lives, as well as its potential to transform our world, and the ethical questions it raises.

Visitors will be taken on a journey through time and technology to discover the evolution of AI from early breakthroughs such as Turing’s foundational concepts and IBM’s Deep Blue defeating world chess champion Garry Kasparov, to modern innovations.

The Age of AI exhibiton opens this week at Bletchley Park

It also delves into advances such as generative AI, transformative models like ChatGPT, and cutting-edge applications in medicine and environmental conservation.

The exhibition highlights the pivotal contributions of Bletchley Park Codebreakers, including Alan Turing, Irving John “Jack” Good,

and Donald Michie. These visionaries laid the groundwork for AI technologies, inspiring future generations of scientists and sparking debates on topics like machine learning and ethical AI.

Visitors can engage with hands-on exhibits, challenging themselves to distinguish between real-life and AI-generated content, testing their ability to analyse satellite images like an AI tool, and seeing if AI can recreate their voice.

Case studies demonstrate AI’s impact on pressing global issues, such as predicting climate disasters, advancing personalised medicine,

and creating innovative prosthetics.

A case study on the future of 3D printing, provided by the Guy's and St Thomas's Hospitals, NHS Foundation Trust explores how AI-assisted printing may develop and benefit more patients in the future.

The exhibition also showcases AI’s dual nature - its immense potential to revolutionise fields like healthcare, creative industries, and environmental science, and the ethical dilemmas it poses regarding climate change, bias, and employment.

The Bletchley Declaration, born out of the world’s first AI Safety Summit held at Bletchley Park in November 2023 and hosted by the UK Government, emphasised the need for international cooperation to ensure AI is developed responsibly.

The summit series has continued, and AI is now part of conversations at the G7, UN, and G20 – joining other big issues of today’s world, like climate change. The third AI Safety Summit (the AI Action Summit) is being held in Paris on 10 and 11 February 2025.

The attraction further explores AI as a tool for the creative industries, including music, gaming, fashion, advertising and film. Highlights include Sougwen Chung’s collaboration with robot artists, and the sale of an AI-generated Alan Turing portrait by AI

artist Ai Da for over $1 million.

Visitors can discover more about the short film The Frost, widely considered the first film in which every shot has been generated by AI tools.

These creations challenge perceptions of creativity, authorship, and the human-machine partnership.

The exhibition closes by exploring AI’s future, asking visitors to ponder the promises and challenges ahead. Will AI become a force for good, or will it outpace human oversight?

Bletchley Park Trust is grateful for the support and funding from the UK Government for The Age of AI exhibition. The funding was announced following the AI Safety Summit in November 2023.