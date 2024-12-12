Bletchley Park to host special Chanukah celebration with Jewish community in Milton Keynes

Members of the public are invited to a Chunukah celebration to be hosted at Bletchley Park this month.

The event, run in conjunction with the city’s Chabad Jewish Centre, will feature a giant 9ft menorah, which will be lit during the celebrations.

Free and open to all, the evening will feature an array of entertainment for all ages, including an illusionist show, lively music, hot drinks and a selection of traditional Chanukah foods.

It is a milestone for the Jewish community of Milton Keynes and the UK and is expected to attract residents from surrounding counties.

Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah, is a Jewish holiday that celebrates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem and the victory of the Hasmoneans over the Greek and Syrian oppressors.

Rabbi Yitzchak Lew, director at the Chabad Jewish Centre, said: “We are immensely honoured to announce the second public menorah lighting at Bletchley Park, a site that represents the victory of good over evil.

"The Jewish community has always resolved to celebrate their identity with more confidence and resolve. This public Chanukah celebration is about sharing light and joy with Milton Keynes and the broader community.”

The event will be on December 29 and begins at 6pm. It will be attended by several dignitaries, including the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Marie Bradburn, who will be joined by senior staff of Bletchley Park.

During World War II, Bletchley Park employed dozens of Jewish service men and women. The Jewish personnel, many with personal connections to the horrors unfolding in Europe, contributed significantly to the code-breaking efforts that aided the allied war effort.

Pre-war, the Bletchley Park Mansion was home to a prominent Jewish family from London, The Leons, and is an example of the phenomenon later described as ‘Jewish Country Houses’ that developed in the 19th century.

The Menorah will be on display alongside the Mansion with an information board explaining the historical links between Bletchley Park and Judaism.

The event is one of more than 150 menorah lightings organised by Chabad Lubavitch centres across the UK, and many individuals plan to light their menorahs in visible places such as their doors and windows.

The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, launched the Chanukah awareness campaign in 1973, and in the half-century since, the “Festival of Lights” has entered the public sphere. The Menorah–with its universal message of freedom of the human spirit, freedom from tyranny and oppression, and of the ultimate victory of good over evil–has since won a place not only in Jewish life, but also in the life of the general populace.

Since the Rebbe’s Chanukah awareness campaign began, it has revitalised widespread observance of the Festival of Lights and brought it to the mainstream, returning what some have mistakenly dismissed as a minor holiday to its roots as a public proclamation of the ultimate triumph of light over darkness and freedom over oppression, said Rabbi Yitzchak Lew.

Chabad of Milton Keynes is run by Rabbi Yitzchak and Shuli Lew and reaches out to and welcomes every Jew, offering material and spiritual assistance to all. For more information visit here.

