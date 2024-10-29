Bletchley Park Trust has announced Jacqueline de Rojas CBE as its new chair of the Board of Trustees - the first female to hold the role.

Jacqueline succeeds Sir David Brown, a British engineer and industrialist, who is standing down from the post after six years.

The Bletchley Park Trust is a charity responsible for looking after Bletchley Park, now a heritage attraction and independent museum, but famously a top secret location for Allied codebreaking during the Second World War.

Jacqueline is a Board member and President Emeritus at techUK, chairs the National Institute of Coding and is a non-executive director at Rightmove plc, FDM Group PLC and global enterprise software company IFS.

Speaking about her new role Jacqueline said: “It is a privilege to join the Bletchley Park Trust.

“Helping to guide this important heritage attraction and charity is an honour, and being the first woman in this role feels especially significant in light of its history.

“Promoting diversity and inclusion in the technology sector has always been at my core.

“It is the only real way to ensure we design a world that works for the many, not just the few.

“After 30 years in the technology industry, arriving at the home of codebreaking feels like coming full circle.

“It is an opportunity to learn from the past while ensuring the history and significance of Bletchley Park remains today.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to the Trust’s mission, sharing the powerful legacy of what happened here and ensuring its impact continues to inspire future generations.”

Jacqueline received a CBE in the 2018 Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for Services to International Trade in Technology.

She is married to Roger Andrews, with the couple having three children, three grandchildren and two dogs.

Chief executive at the Bletchley Park Trust Iain Standen added: “I am delighted that Jacqueline will be joining the Board and taking on the role of chair.

“Jacqueline’s deep experience in the technology sector, strategic mind, and engaging leadership style will be enormous assets to the Trust as it continues the journey to restore and develop the Bletchley Park site, and share the continuing relevance of the Bletchley Park story.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank the outgoing chair Sir David Brown.

“His great experience was invaluable to the Board and the executive team and helped the continual improvement of the Board’s process and procedures.

“Sir David also had to lead the Board through the challenging COVID years where his sensible, sensitive, and pragmatic style helped greatly in allowing the Trust to navigate that difficult time.

“I wish him the very best in his retirement.”