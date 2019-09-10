Bletchley pub crowned 'UK's Best Family Pub'

The Three Trees has scooped a ‘Pub Industry Oscar’ after being named the UK's Best Family Pub at a national awards ceremony.

The Bletchley-based pub was honoured at the National Pub Award's gala at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Thursday after beating off thousands of competitors from all over the UK.

Judges were particularly impressed with how The Three Trees offers something for all the family.

Its credentials range from catering delicious home-made meals for children of all ages through to afternoon teas for the older guests.

An outdoor waffle bar has proven a superb addition to the operation, and is especially popular for festive activities and family events.

The team at The Three Trees were overwhelmed with winning the award saying “It means the world to us to be recognised for this award, we put our heart and soul into what we do and offer our guests. More importantly what absolutely fills our hearts is all the continuous support from our customers & community of Milton Keynes."

Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, which organises the awards, explains: “These awards really are the pub industry’s equivalent of the Oscars, so to win one is a huge achievement.

“By winning one of our awards, The Three Trees has shown it really is one of the UK’s finest.”