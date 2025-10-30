Bletchley restaurant told major improvements are needed for food hygiene
Afghan Chopan Restaurant also trading as Grill Junction, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Wellington Place, Bletchley, was given the score after assessment on September 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Milton Keynes’ 518 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 396 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
The Food Standards Agency's scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
The ratings are as follows:
>5 – hygiene standards are very good
> 4 – hygiene standards are good
> 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
> 2 – some improvement is necessary
> 1 – major improvement is necessary
> 0 – urgent improvement is required.