Bletchley restaurant told major improvements are needed for food hygiene

By Lesley-Anne Kelly, Data Reporter
Published 30th Oct 2025, 14:52 GMT
A Bletchley restaurant has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating which means major improvements are necessary.

Afghan Chopan Restaurant also trading as Grill Junction, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 3 Wellington Place, Bletchley, was given the score after assessment on September 24, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Most Popular

It means that of Milton Keynes’ 518 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 396 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Food Standards Agency's scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.placeholder image
The scheme helps people choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving clear information about businesses’ hygiene standards.

The ratings are as follows:

>5 – hygiene standards are very good

> 4 – hygiene standards are good

> 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

> 2 – some improvement is necessary

> 1 – major improvement is necessary

> 0 – urgent improvement is required.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyMilton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice