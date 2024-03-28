Blossom Room in Milton Keynes crowned fifth most social media-friendly restaurant outside London

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s been revealed that four in ten Brits now turn to social media when deciding which restaurant to visit – with The Blossom Room in Milton Keynes proving to be one of the most popular.

The Japanese inspired restaurant, based in The Hub, The Blossom Room has been ranked fifth most social media-friendly eatery in the UK based on research by stationers Solopress.

A spokesperson for Solopress said: “With people using social media platforms increasingly as search engines, a restaurant’s online presence is becoming essential to attract new visitors. In response Solopress has conducted a comprehensive study to identify the most popular restaurants in the UK, looking at the number of TikTok and Instagram posts associated with the restaurant's hashtag.

Blossom Room is a Japanese inspired restaurant based in The Hub, Milton Keynes

“Despite ranking in fifth place outside London, The Blossom Room, well known for its themed bottomless brunches, has the second-highest number of TikTok posts in the top 10 list (150 posts).”

The restaurant also registered 1,526 Instagram posts with 1,676, social media posts in total. It finished behind 20 Stories, Manchester, which topped the list, followed by Angelica in Leeds (2nd); Tattu, Edinburgh (3rd) and The Ivy In The Lanes, Brighton, in fourth place.

The Blossom Room opened in 2019 with a VIP night attended by bloggers, and influencers travelling from across the country to be among the first to experience the luxurious new bar concept.

From its cherry blossom adorned ceiling, insta-perfect flower wall, to velvet seating and muralled walls, The Blossom Room offers diners a taste of 'Instagram perfection' matching that of London's elite bars.