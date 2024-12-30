Blue AND red bins will be collected this week in Milton Keynes - but green bins will be missed out

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blue and red recycling bins will both be collected this week in a rare decision designed to cope with the post-Christmas deluge of paper and plastics.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black bins will be collected as normal. However, the usual weekly collection of green bins containing food and garden waste will not take place.

This will allow refuse collectors to cope with the extra volume of packaging and glass bottles that the festive season traditionally brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volume of recycling waste collected during the festive period typically goes up by 30% compared to the rest of the year.

Blue, red and black bins will be collected in Milton Keynes this week - but not green bins.

But green bin waste levels usually dip over winter, says the council.

“So food and garden waste collections will pause this week to give crews enough time to pick up the additional recycling,” said a spokesperson.

The move has led to criticism from some people, whose green bins are full of left-over food and other smelly items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This means I’ll have two weeks’ worth of stinking, rotting waste to contend with by the time my green bin is collected,” said one.

"It seems a silly decision...Surely food waste goes up at Christmas too, along with recycling?”

Based on national figures and previous volumes of waste collected in the city, the city council expects during this Christmas period, MK residents will throw away three quarters of a tonne of foil mince pie wrappers, 990 miles of wrapping paper, 35,000 real Christmas trees and 1.3m batteries

The city council is raising a particular note of caution around how to recycle batteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Batteries do not belong in your black bin, and in November Milton Keynes City Council dealt with four fires at its waste facility that were suspected to be caused by batteries from black bins,” said the spokesperson.

Instead, batteries should be recycled. Most supermarkets have collection bins in-store, and you can also recycle batteries at your nearest household waste recycling centre, or pop them in a plastic sandwich or similar sealable bag and place it on top of your green bin.

Cllr Akash Nayee, Cabinet Member responsible for the Public Realm“, said: Since we introduced the red and blue bins last year, MK’s recycling rates have increased by more than a third and we send virtually nothing to landfill.”