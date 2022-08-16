Blue Light Hub open day voted huge success in Milton Keynes

The West Ashland hub, which opened in 2020, held its first open day.

It proved a hit for children and adults alike, with chances to get up close to fire engines, pat police horses and learn what ambulance workers do.

They could watch demonstrations, speak to the teams, meet search and rescue dog ‘Huw’ and even throw wet sponges at a firefighter!

The Blue Light Hub is home to Bucks Fire and Rescue service crews, Thames Valley Police and the South Central Ambulance Service.

For the fire service, it replaced the old Bletchley fire station and Great Holm fire station, bringing together all the crews, staff and fire appliances under one roof.

Training for West Ashland Fire Station’s On-Call firefighters is held on Thursday at 7pm. If you are interested in becoming an On-Call firefighter at the Blue Light Hub, visit the Bucks Fire and Rescue recruitment page here.

