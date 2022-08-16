News you can trust since 1981
Families enjoyed the fun

Blue Light Hub open day voted huge success in Milton Keynes

Members of the public were able to go behind the scenes at the city’s Blue Light Hub on Saturday.

By Sally Murrer
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 1:45 pm

The West Ashland hub, which opened in 2020, held its first open day.

It proved a hit for children and adults alike, with chances to get up close to fire engines, pat police horses and learn what ambulance workers do.

They could watch demonstrations, speak to the teams, meet search and rescue dog ‘Huw’ and even throw wet sponges at a firefighter!

The Blue Light Hub is home to Bucks Fire and Rescue service crews, Thames Valley Police and the South Central Ambulance Service.

For the fire service, it replaced the old Bletchley fire station and Great Holm fire station, bringing together all the crews, staff and fire appliances under one roof.

Training for West Ashland Fire Station’s On-Call firefighters is held on Thursday at 7pm. If you are interested in becoming an On-Call firefighter at the Blue Light Hub, visit the Bucks Fire and Rescue recruitment page here.

1. Blue Light Hub open day

The police horses were very popular

Photo: Jane Russell

2. Blue Light Hub open day

People could try on firefighters' hats

Photo: Jane Russell

3. Blue Light Hub open day

Wet sponges went down well

Photo: Jane Russell

4. Blue Light Hub open day

Learning how to resuscitate

Photo: Jane Russell

South Central Ambulance ServiceThames Valley Police
