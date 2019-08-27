Bob Dylan's Train Tracks to be unveiled in Milton Keynes

An iconic limited-edition graphic by musician Bob Dylan, hand-signed by the artist himself, will be unveiled at a Milton Keynes gallery tomorrow (Friday).

Train Tracks graphic will be available to purchase from Castle Fine Art at centre:mk as well as from www.castlefineart.com and is priced at £14,950.

Bob Dylan's Train Tracks

Train Tracks was first released in 2008 to great critical acclaim, and has become synonymous with Dylan and his travels across America.

In a world first, the graphic has been released as a limited-edition silkscreen print and in landscape form and has been framed with museum glass. The most technically sophisticated glazing for artworks, museum glass is used in world-renowned establishments like the National Gallery and is virtually invisible in controlled lighting conditions, allowing intricate details to stand out.

Peter Viet-Lu, gallery manager at Castle Fine Art, Milton Keynes, said: “Ever since Bob Dylan released the first instalment of The Drawn Blank series in 2016, the Train Tracks graphic has become symbolic to collectors all around the world.

“We feel very privileged to unveil the graphic as a silkscreen in landscape form - a world-first from Bob Dylan. There will only be 195 editions of the graphic made available worldwide, so we urge anybody interested in purchasing one to contact the gallery sooner rather than later.”