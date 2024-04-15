Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sad death of a 31-year-old man is the reason for the heavy police presence seen at Willen Lake today (Monday).

Police say they were called to the car park near the Peace Pagoda at 12.50pm .

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of an unexplained death at Willen Lake...Officers attended and sadly found the body of a 31-year-old man.”

Police were called to the car park near the Peace Pagoda at Willen Lake. Sadly they found a body.

The man not been formally identified but his next of kin have been made aware and have been offered support by police.