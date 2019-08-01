Body of Milton Keynes teenager Alana Cutland may never be found due to carnivorous animals

The body of Milton Keynes teenager Alana Cutland, who fell from a plane in Madagascar, may tragically never be found, say experts.

Tragic Alana, 19, opened the door of the aircraft and plunged more than 3,500 feet into the African savannah woodland.

Alana Cutland

Local police say the area is heavily populated by Fossa wild cats, which are carnivorous and grow up to six feet long.

Cambridge university student and former Denbigh pupil Alana was one of only two passengers in the Cessna light aircraft.

Her fellow passenger and the pilot both tried to grab her and save her from jumping but eventually had to let go due to "exhaustion".

Alana was flying back from a self-funded field trip in a remote area of Madagascar, She had gone there to study a rare species of crab.

Fossa

It is understood she was returning home early due to episodes of mental ill health.

Her parents Alison and Neil Cutland have paid tribute to their daughter here, read the full story.